The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) announced its approval for the listing of 16 tranches linked to bonds and Islamic sukuk, with a total value of US$19.55 billion (AED72 billion), on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange's "Secondary Listing Market" during 2023.

The Authority clarified, according to the latest released statistics, that the listings included 10 regular tranches and 6 other issues classified as green bonds and sukuk linked to sustainability.

The regular tranches included 3 issues from the Abu Dhabi government, distributed as follows: US$2.5 billion for the first issue, US$4 billion for the second, and US$3 billion for the third.

The regular issues included a US$500 million tranche for Abu Dhabi National Energy Company - TAQA, and six tranches for Mamoura Diversified Global Holding, totalling US$500 million, US$1 billion, US$1 billion, US$1 billion, US$500 million and US$750 million respectively.

The Authority noted that the six tranches categorised as sustainability-related green bonds and sukuk amounted to US$4.8 billion (AED17.6 billion), including a US$1 billion issuance by Abu Dhabi National Energy Company - TAQA and a US$1.3 billion issuance by First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB).

Sustainability-related green bonds and sukuk were issued by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) US$750 million, Aldar Properties PJSC US$500 million, Al Mamoura Diversified Global Holding US$750 million and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank US$500 million.