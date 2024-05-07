Muscat: The Sharia Index Forum, organised by Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) in cooperation with Alizz Islamic Bank, opened today at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC).

The forum discussed the economic prospects of the index and its role in promoting investments compatible with Islamic Sharia and attracting local and foreign investors.

The opening of the forum was held under the auspices of Dr Said bin Mohammed Al Saqri, Minister of Economy.

The forum studied three working papers. The first dealt with Sharia-based aspects of corporate stock trading. The second paper made an analysis on Islamic investment funds and their impact on stock exchanges and financial institutions. The third paper highlighted Alizz Islamic Bank’s Sharia-compliant financial products.

Moreover, experts and economic officials engaged in panel discussions that focused on Islamic finance and its significance to the economy.

The session discussed the role of investment funds and their contributions to domestic development in accordance with the Sharia perspective. It looked into the flexibility of Islamic Sharia, its economic advantages and ways to direct charitable funds towards investment. The participants also reviewed key challenges facing efforts aimed at achieving compliance with the Islamic Sharia and related legal requirements.

