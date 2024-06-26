Riyadh: The National Debt Management Center announces the closure of June 2024 issuance under the Saudi Arabian Government SAR-denominated Sukuk Program. The Total Amount Allocated was set at SAR 4.414 Bn (four billion and four hundred and fourteen million Saudi Riyals).



The Sukuk issuance was divided into three tranches as follows:



The first tranche has a size of SAR 1.6Bn (one billion and six hundred million Saudi Riyals) maturing in (2027).



The second tranche has a size of SAR 53mn (fifty-three hundred million Saudi Riyals) maturing in (2031).



The third tranche has a size of SAR 2.761Bn (two billion and seven hundred and sixty-one million Saudi Riyals) maturing in (2034).