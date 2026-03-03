ABU DHABI: H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has held phone calls with several foreign ministers to discuss the latest regional developments and the implications of the blatant Iranian missile attacks targeting the UAE and a number of brotherly nations.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah held phone calls with Dr. Fuad Mohammed Hussein, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq; Tanja Fajon, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia; Maxime Prevot, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belgium; Yvette Cooper, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom; Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India; Penny Wong, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia; Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore; Radosław Sikorski, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland; Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah; Margus Tsahkna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia; Nadezhda Neynsky, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria; Dr Khalilur Rahman, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh; Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada; Mauro Vieira, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federative Republic of Brazil; and Marko Đurić, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia.

During the phone calls with the ministers, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the safety of all residents and visitors in the UAE.

The calls addressed the serious repercussions of the current escalation on regional security and stability, and the potential direct threat it poses to international peace and security, as well as its possible impact on global economic stability and energy security.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the ministers strongly condemned and denounced the blatant Iranian attacks on the UAE and other countries in the region, affirming the right of the targeted states to take the necessary measures to safeguard their sovereignty, security, territorial integrity, and the safety of their citizens and residents.

The ministers also underscored the importance of concerted regional and international efforts at this stage to contain the escalation and prevent it from spreading, while emphasising the importance of dialogue, diplomatic solutions, and joint efforts to strengthen sustainable security and stability and advance the aspirations of the region’s peoples.