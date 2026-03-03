KUWAIT -- His Highness the Prime Minister, Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, visited on Monday the Mina Al-Ahmadi Refinery, affiliated with the Kuwait National Petroleum Company.



His Highness was received by Chief Executive Officer of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Sabah, Chief Executive Officer of Kuwait National Petroleum Company Wadha Ahmad Al-Khateeb, along with several executive leaders and officials.



During the tour, His Highness was briefed on the workflow and the regularity of operational and production processes at the refinery. He underscored the importance of maintaining the highest levels of operational efficiency and ensuring business continuity, particularly under the current circumstances that require maximum readiness and the reinforcement of security and safety systems.



His Highness also listened to a detailed explanation on emergency plans, approved preventive measures and mechanisms for handling exceptional situations. He expressed satisfaction with the swift response and preparedness of technical teams, as well as the measures implemented to ensure the safety of personnel and the protection of facilities.



For their part, company officials affirmed that operations at the company's refineries are proceeding at normal rates, with full adherence to the highest standards of industrial safety and security.



His Highness the Prime Minister commended the efforts of workers in the oil sector, praising their sense of responsibility, discipline and high readiness. He emphasized the importance of continuing to work in a unified team spirit to safeguard vital facilities and support the stability of Kuwait's energy system.

