Muscat- In line with ongoing monitoring of the current regional developments, and in coordination with the relevant authorities in the Sultanate of Oman and their counterparts across the GCC states, the Foreign Ministry has facilitated the return of a number of Omani citizens to the homeland via land border crossings.

The repatriation was carried out under well-organised arrangements designed to ensure their safety and the smooth movement of travellers.

The step reflects the Sultanate’s continued commitment to facilitating the return of its nationals abroad whenever circumstances require.

The Ministry affirmed that it is maintaining close contact with Omani citizens overseas and stands ready to take all necessary measures in response to emerging developments, in a manner that guarantees their security and well-being

