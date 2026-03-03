Kuwait - Kuwaiti Minister of Commerce and Industry Osama Boodai issued a decision on Sunday, banning the export of all types of food commodities in order to protect consumers and enhance market stability.

The decision stipulates the prohibition of exporting all types of food commodities outside the country unless prior written approval is obtained from the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Ministry said in a press statement.

The ministry stressed that anyone who violates this decision will be subject to the penalties stipulated in Decree-Law No. (10) of 1979, noting that the decision will be effective for one month from the date of its issuance.

The Ministry of Commerce affirmed that it will continue monitoring the markets and take all necessary legal measures against violators to ensure price stability and protect consumer rights.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Commerce and Industry also issued a decision to fix the selling prices of all types of food commodities, as part of efforts to protect consumers and enhance market stability.

