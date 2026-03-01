The UAE Capital Market Authority said on Sunday that the country’s capital markets, including the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Dubai Financial Market (DFM), will be closed from Monday, March 2, 2026, until further notice.

The regulator said it will continue to closely monitor developments in the region and assess the situation on an ongoing basis, taking further measures as necessary.

All concerned parties were advised to follow official UAE Capital Market Authority, ADX and DFM channels for updates.

In Saudi Arabia, the benchmark index TASI pared losses to close 2.2% lower, after falling 4.6% earlier in the day.

Kuwait’s Capital Market Authority announced the resumption of trading in its stock exchanges starting Monday, following a one‑day suspension due to conflicts in the Middle East.

(Writing by Seban Scaria; editing by Daniel Luiz)

