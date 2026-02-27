Arab Finance: The United Bank achieved consolidated net profits after tax of EGP 2.431 billion in 2025, an annual drop of 14% from EGP 2.833 billion, according to the financial indicators.

Net interest income hit EGP 14.057 billion last year, up by 8% from EGP 13.006 billion in 2024.

The basic earnings per share (EPS) retreated by 22% YoY to EGP 1.78 in 2025 from EGP 2.28.

Regarding the standalone business, net profits after tax fell by 15.6% to EGP 2.306 billion at the end of December 2025 from EGP 2.731 billion a year earlier.

Standalone interest income jumped by 7% to EGP 13.386 billion from EGP 12.561 billion, while EPS shrank by 24% to EGP 1.67 from EGP 2.20.

In the first nine months of 2025, the bank’s consolidated net profits after tax plunged by 9% YoY to EGP 1.804 billion from EGP 1.991 billion.