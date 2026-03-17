Arab Finance: Real estate developer Madinet Masr reported consolidated revenue of EGP 11.7 billion in 2025, representing a 38.4% year-on-year (YoY) increase from EGP 8.5 billion in 2024, supported by higher contributions from delivered units, according to an emailed press release.

Net profit rose 23.8% YoY from EGP 2.9 billion in 2024 to EGP 3.6 billion in 2025.

New sales grew 10.7% YoY to EGP 52.6 billion during 2025, reflecting continued demand for the company’s projects and its strategy of offering high-value ready-built units alongside newly launched developments.

The company delivered 1,941 units during 2025, compared to 645 units in 2024, driven by construction progress and infrastructure development at its Taj City and Sarai projects.

As construction activity accelerated, revenue from unit deliveries increased 200.4% YoY to EGP 3.1 billion in 2025, compared to EGP 1 billion in the previous year.

The contribution of unit delivery revenue to total revenue rose to 26.6% in 2025, up from 12.3% a year earlier.

In the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025, new sales reached EGP 16.1 billion, marking a 9.8% YoY increase compared to EGP 14.6 billion during the same period in 2024.

Revenue during Q4 surged 330.1% YoY to EGP 4.3 billion compared to EGP 1 billion in the same quarter of 2024, while net profit reached EGP 1.3 billion.