Major stock markets in the Gulf rose on Tuesday after the U.S. said ​it was ⁠still engaging with Tehran in an effort to secure ‌a deal, even as it blocked shipping traffic to and from ​Iran's ports following the collapse of peace talks over the weekend.

Sources told ​Reuters that ​both sides have maintained an openness to dialogue, while a U.S. official said there had been forward progress ⁠toward an agreement.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that Iran had "called this morning" and wanted "to work a deal," although Reuters could not immediately verify that claim.

Trump said Washington ​would ‌block Iranian vessels, ⁠along with any ⁠ships that paid such tolls, and warned that any Iranian "fast-attack" ​boats approaching the blockade would be ‌destroyed.

Negotiating teams from the U.S. and ⁠Iran could return to Islamabad this week, four sources said on Tuesday.

Dubai's main share index advanced 1.5%, underpinned by a nearly 3% rise in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 1.7% increase in top lender Emirates NBD.

In Abu Dhabi, the index gained 0.7%, with Aldar Properties up 2.1%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index edged 0.2% higher, supported by a 0.5% ‌rise in AL Rajhi Bank.

In contrast, oil major ⁠Saudi Aramco fell 0.5%.

Brent futures declined ​96 cents, or 1.08%, to $98.33, as supply concerns eased on optimism surrounding U.S.-Iran negotiations.

The Qatari index was up 0.6%, ​buoyed by ‌a 0.7% gain in the Gulf's biggest lender ⁠Qatar National Bank.

(Reporting by ​Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)