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Major Gulf stock markets declined in early trading on Wednesday after the U.S. and Iran traded fresh strikes. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they attacked a U.S. base in Jordan and 21 other Gulf targets on Wednesday in retaliation for American strikes near the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian media reported.
The U.S. military said on X that it struck Iranian air defence systems, ground control stations and surveillance radar sites near the strait after President Donald Trump said Iran had downed a U.S. Apache helicopter on Tuesday.
The clashes mark one of the biggest exchanges in hostilities since the two countries agreed to a ceasefire in April, deepening doubts about the prospects for a deal to end the war that started on February 28.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index fell 0.3%, hit by a 0.7% fall in Al Rajhi Bank and a 0.3% decrease in oil major Saudi Aramco.
Oil prices edged lower in volatile trade on Wednesday after notching early gains. Brent futures fell 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $91.36 a barrel at 0641 GMT.
Dubai's main share index lost 0.2%, with top lender Emirates NBD losing 0.9%.
In Abu Dhabi, the index eased 0.2%.
The Qatari index dropped 0.3%, with the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank falling 0.3%.
(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)