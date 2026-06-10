Fund manager Franklin Resources, better known as Franklin Templeton, will participate in ​rocket maker SpaceX's ⁠blockbuster initial public offering this week, CEO Jenny ‌Johnson told CNBC on Wednesday.

Speaking on a CNBC interview, Johnson ​said clients were calling up the asset manager and asking if ​the firm ​was involved in the SpaceX IPO.

"We actually already have exposure and we will participate in the ⁠IPO. Anytime you have kind of a sexy IPO, that gets everybody excited again about the markets and the opportunities in the innovation story there," Johnson said.

The ​San Mateo, ‌California-based firm, ⁠which manages ⁠nearly $1.7 trillion in assets, already has exposure to SpaceX as ​it has been investing in late-stage ‌private companies through its growth equity ⁠funds for over a decade, she added.

SpaceX is currently on the road aiming to raise $75 billion at roughly a $1.8 trillion valuation. The firm's hotly anticipated debut is scheduled for Friday.

The firm has drawn more than $250 billion of investor demand for what stands to be the largest-ever IPO, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing ‌people familiar with the matter.

SpaceX had also ⁠held discussions with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment ​Fund for a potential anchor stake of around $5 billion in the IPO, Reuters reported in April, citing ​two people familiar ‌with the matter.

(Reporting by Arasu Kannagi ⁠Basil in Bengaluru and ​Hyunsu Yim in Barcelona; Editing by Shreya Biswas)