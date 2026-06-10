Egypt and Tanzania are seeking to deepen economic, trade, and investment ties following discussions between Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid and Tanzania’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dennis Londo, as per a statement.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed ways to increase bilateral trade and improve market access for Egyptian products in Tanzania and across East Africa. Discussions also covered plans to update commodity lists and customs classification codes (HS codes) to include new products and facilitate trade flows, responding to proposals put forward by the business community.

The officials additionally explored the organization of reciprocal trade and investment missions, as well as specialized exhibitions aimed at helping businesses identify new opportunities and establish commercial partnerships.

Cooperation in the livestock sector was another key area of focus. The two sides discussed opportunities in meat production and processing, alongside measures related to slaughterhouse accreditation and compliance with halal certification requirements to support smoother trade between the two countries.

Farid described Tanzania as a strategic partner for Egypt in East Africa, highlighting ongoing efforts to expand the range of traded goods and strengthen commercial exchanges. He also underscored the importance of organizing an Egyptian trade and investment mission to Tanzania, accompanied by an exhibition showcasing Egyptian products, to enhance direct engagement between the private sectors of both countries.

The minister further emphasized opportunities to expand investment partnerships throughout the livestock value chain, including production, processing, and distribution activities, while ensuring compliance with technical standards governing slaughterhouse accreditation and halal certification.

Farid also pointed to the potential establishment of logistics centers in Dar es Salaam, which he said could support the distribution of Egyptian products across Tanzania and neighboring markets, improve supply chain efficiency, and enhance the competitiveness of Egyptian exports.

In addition, he reaffirmed Egypt’s readiness to share its expertise in the development of new cities, urban planning, and the establishment of industrial and logistics zones.

For his part, Londo expressed Tanzania’s appreciation for its relationship with Egypt and reiterated his country’s interest in expanding economic and investment cooperation. He also highlighted Tanzania’s willingness to facilitate greater participation by Egyptian companies and support the implementation of joint projects across a range of sectors.

© 2026 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).