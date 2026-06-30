Accor has partnered with Egypt-based Margins Developments to launch Novotel & Novotel Residences New Cairo Lusail, a large mixed-use development combining a hotel, branded residences and integrated community living in New Cairo.

The project is located within LUSAIL Residence in the Sixth Settlement and spans around 30 feddans, with a built-up area of more than 266,000 square metres and total investments exceeding EGP 15 billion.

It will include a 120-room Novotel hotel and over 450 branded residential units.

The development is designed to meet rising demand for professionally managed hospitality and branded living spaces in one of Egypt’s fastest-growing urban areas.

Its location near the New Administrative Capital and expanding infrastructure is expected to enhance its appeal for residents, investors and business travellers.

Margins Developments’ entry into hospitality is strengthened through the partnership, while Accor continues to expand its presence in Egypt.

Squared Dex will manage the residential component, overseeing operations and service standards for residents and investors.

Mohamed El Aassar, Chairman of Margins Developments, said: “ This partnership represents an important milestone in our long-term growth strategy as we continue expanding into the hospitality sector through collaborations with world-class operators. We were looking beyond a globally recognised brand—we wanted a partner with extensive hospitality expertise and a shared vision for creating destinations that generate sustainable long-term value.”

El Aassar added: “Aligned with Egypt Vision 2030, Novotel Hotel & Residences New Cairo Lusail reflects our ambition to develop integrated destinations that contribute to the country’s urban, tourism and economic development. We strongly believe branded residences represent one of the most promising real estate segments, offering homeowners an elevated lifestyle while providing investors with professionally managed, income-generating assets backed by internationally recognised hospitality standards.”

Raki Phillips, Regional President for the Premium, Midscale & Economy division across the Middle East & Africa & Türkiye at Accor: “ Egypt remains one of Accor's most important growth markets, and we are delighted to strengthen our collaboration with Margins Developments through the signing of Novotel Hotel & Novotel Residences New Cairo Lusail. This partnership reflects our long-term commitment to expanding our footprint in Egypt by introducing globally recognised brands into high-potential destinations. As hospitality continues to evolve, branded residences have become an increasingly important part of our growth strategy, extending Novotel’s trusted hospitality experience beyond traditional hotels into residential living. Together, we are creating a destination that supports New Cairo's continued evolution while delivering lasting value for guests, residents, owners and the wider community.”

Ashraf Shaheen, Chief Executive Officer of Margins Developments, described the project as a flagship addition to the company's growing portfolio and a reflection of changing market dynamics: " Novotel Hotel & Residences New Cairo Lusail has been designed as a fully integrated destination where hospitality, residential living and investment come together seamlessly. Every element of the project has been carefully planned to deliver an exceptional guest and resident experience while introducing a new generation of professionally managed real estate assets designed for sustainable long-term value.

Kevork Deldelian, Chief Executive Officer of DEX Squared Hospitality, stated: " Outstanding hospitality is built on strong partnerships. By combining Margins Developments' vision, Accor's globally recognised Novotel brand and DEX Squared Hospitality's operational expertise, we are creating a destination that will set a new benchmark for hospitality experiences in New Cairo. Our focus is to bring the Novotel brand promise to life through operational excellence, exceptional guest experiences, talent development and disciplined asset management."

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