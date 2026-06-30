Minor Hotels has announced the signing of NH Riyadh Prime Square Hotel, marking the debut of its NH Hotels & Resorts brand in the Middle East.

Scheduled to open in 2030, the upscale property will be located in Riyadh's King Fahad District as part of the mixed-use Prime Square development.

Developed by Heyazah Real Estate Development, the hotel will feature 121 guestrooms and suites, including 80 King Rooms, 25 Deluxe King Rooms and 16 NH Suites.

Facilities will include an all-day dining restaurant, specialty restaurant, rooftop pool bar and lounge, swimming pool, fitness centre, business centre and meeting spaces, catering to both business and leisure travellers.

The hotel forms part of Prime Square, an integrated urban destination centred around a landscaped plaza with retail, dining and lifestyle amenities.

The development will benefit from convenient access to Al Wurud and STC metro stations, connecting guests to Riyadh's key commercial and leisure districts.

"We are delighted to introduce NH Hotels & Resorts to the Middle East through this landmark signing in Riyadh," said Amir Golbarg, Chief Operating Officer Minor Hotels Middle East & Africa. "Saudi Arabia continues to represent one of the most compelling hospitality markets globally, driven by strong economic growth, increasing visitation and ambitious national development plans. NH Riyadh Prime Square Hotel will bring the brand's trusted hospitality offering to one of the region's most dynamic cities."

Adel Al-Saif, Chief Executive Officer, Heyazah Real Estate Development, added: ‘We are proud to partner with Minor Hotels to introduce NH Hotels & Resorts to Saudi Arabia through Prime Square. This signing reflects Heyazah’s commitment to developing destinations that combine strategic location, quality design and long-term commercial value. With its integrated mix of hospitality, offices, retail and lifestyle offerings, Prime Square is positioned to contribute meaningfully to Riyadh’s evolving urban landscape and growing visitor economy."

The signing supports Minor Hotels' expansion strategy across high-growth markets while aligning with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy through tourism and investment.

The company currently operates or has more than 640 properties under development and in operation across 66 countries.

Heyazah Real Estate Development, part of Ahmed Al-Saif Holding Group, has delivered approximately 621,000 square metres of projects in Saudi Arabia and has more than 1.1 million square metres under development.

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