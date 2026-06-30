LONDON:The United States accounted for about a third of the rise in ​global carbon emissions ⁠in 2025, as higher gas prices pushed power producers ‌back to coal, an Energy Institute report showed.

Here are highlights from the ​report, produced in partnership with Ember, Kearney Institute and KPMG:

* U.S. coal ​consumption jumped ​10% last year, reversing a shift towards cleaner fuels and helping lift overall emissions.

* Global carbon emissions from ⁠the energy sector rose 1.1% to 35,806 million metric tons of carbon dioxide. More than a third of this increase came from the U.S. North America's increase bucked the 10-year trend ​of ‌emissions falling by ⁠0.7%.

* Global ⁠energy-related demand continued to grow. Total energy supply rose 1.7% from 2024, ​with renewables contributing the biggest share of ‌that increase. Renewable power generation climbed 9.1%, ⁠led by a 30% surge in solar.

* Europe's carbon emissions from the energy sector increased by 0.5%, while China's rose by 0.7% in 2025.

* Electricity demand rose faster than supply, increasing 3% year-on-year, driven by electric vehicles, data centres and artificial intelligence.

* Global oil consumption rose 1.3% in 2025 to 103 million barrels per day, compared with a ‌1.1% increase in 2024, while production grew 3.5%.

* In ⁠China, gasoline and diesel use declined ​last year, extending a trend seen in 2024.

* Gas demand growth was concentrated in Europe, the Middle East and North America, ​with Europe ‌and India relying on imports for nearly half ⁠of their supply. (Reporting by ​Seher Dareen. Editing by Nina Chestney and Mark Potter)