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French water and waste group Suez has won a €2 billion ($2.28 billion), 15-year contract to operate and maintain water and wastewater services in Oman, the company said on Monday, its largest-ever contract in the Middle East.
The deal was announced during Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tarik's visit to France and comes as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to deepen economic ties with Gulf states, including in infrastructure, energy and water security.
The contract was awarded by Oman Water and Wastewater Services Company, known as Nama Water Services, to Suez and Omani partners National Trading Company and National Energy Center.
It covers water and wastewater services for Muscat and the North Sharqiyah and South Sharqiyah governorates, an area serving 2.3 million people.
($1 = 0.8768 euros)
(Reporting by Leo Marchadon and Ronan Corcoran in Gdansk, Editing by Louise Heavens)