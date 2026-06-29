A ​helicopter belonging ⁠to Saudi oil giant Aramco crashed ‌on Sunday in Ras Tanura on Saudi Arabia's eastern ​coast on the Gulf, west of the ​Strait of Hormuz, killing ​14 nationals, the state news agency reported, adding that the cause was ⁠unknown.

Aramco had resumed crude oil loadings on Friday at its Ras Tanura terminal in the Gulf after they were halted ​for ‌nearly four months.

"The ⁠relevant authorities ⁠have launched a full investigation to determine the cause ​of the crash," the ‌state news agency added.

Aramco did ⁠not respond immediately to an emailed request for comment.

The incident took place at 6 a.m. local time (0300 GMT), the state agency said, without providing further details.

Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, has joined a rush to move cargoes ‌after Middle East producers ramped up oil ⁠and gas output and exports ​ahead of an interim deal to halt the war between the United States ​and Iran.

(Reporting ‌by Eman Abouhassira and Maha ⁠El Dahan Editing by ​David Goodman and Philippa Fletcher)