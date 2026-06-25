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CAIRO - Egypt has revamped its export tax regime for nitrogen fertilisers, replacing a fixed export tax with a 10% ad valorem duty on all nitrogenous fertiliser exports, while exempting high-purity ammonium nitrate, according to a decision published in the Official Gazette on Thursday.
* The duty, calculated on the FOB invoice value, does not apply to pure ammonium nitrate with a nitrogen concentration exceeding 34.2%, or to shipments destined for productive enterprises in Egypt's free zones.
* The move comes as Egypt navigates a volatile global fertiliser market.
* The World Bank warned in its April Commodity Markets Outlook that global fertiliser prices could rise by more than 30% in 2026 due to conflict-related disruptions in the Middle East and logistical risks around the Strait of Hormuz.
* The new decree replaces a flat $90-per-metric-ton tax introduced in May, tying the levy more directly to prevailing export prices, which have fallen since peaking in mid-April.
* Egypt is the world's seventh-largest exporter of nitrogen fertilisers, according to LSEG data.
(Reporting by Mohamed Ezz, Editing by Louise Heavens)