CAIRO - Egypt has revamped its export tax regime for ​nitrogen fertilisers, ⁠replacing a fixed export tax with ‌a 10% ad valorem duty on all ​nitrogenous fertiliser exports, while exempting high-purity ammonium nitrate, according to ​a decision published ​in the Official Gazette on Thursday.

* The duty, calculated on the ⁠FOB invoice value, does not apply to pure ammonium nitrate with a nitrogen concentration exceeding 34.2%, or to shipments destined ​for ‌productive enterprises in Egypt's ⁠free ⁠zones.

* The move comes as Egypt navigates a ​volatile global fertiliser market.

* The ‌World Bank warned in ⁠its April Commodity Markets Outlook that global fertiliser prices could rise by more than 30% in 2026 due to conflict-related disruptions in the Middle East and logistical risks around the Strait of Hormuz.

* The new decree replaces a ‌flat $90-per-metric-ton tax introduced in May, tying the levy ⁠more directly to prevailing export ​prices, which have fallen since peaking in mid-April.

* Egypt is the world's ​seventh-largest exporter ‌of nitrogen fertilisers, according to LSEG ⁠data.

(Reporting by Mohamed ​Ezz, Editing by Louise Heavens)