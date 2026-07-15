Accor has signed an agreement with Saleh Abdulaziz Al Rajhi & Partners to develop ibis Makkah Al Maabdah, a 518-key hotel in Makkah’s rapidly growing eastern district, around 3 kilometres from the Holy Mosque.

Scheduled to open in 2031, the new-build property will offer two restaurants, a lobby lounge, 50 square metres of banqueting space, and guest rooms starting at 22 square metres, targeting the growing demand for quality economy accommodation.

The project strengthens Accor’s presence in Saudi Arabia’s Holy City, where the group already operates 15,000 rooms and has more than 8,000 additional rooms in development across 11 hotels.

The new ibis is expected to cater to both pilgrims and residents as demand broadens beyond traditional pilgrimage seasons, driven by longer stays, family travel and visitors from emerging source markets.

Saudi Arabia welcomed 122 million visitors in 2025, with the Kingdom aiming to attract 150 million visitors annually by 2030, including 30 million Umrah pilgrims.

The growing role of international hotel operators is reshaping Makkah’s hospitality landscape, historically dominated by independent properties.

The signing also builds on Accor’s existing partnership with Saleh Abdulaziz Al Rajhi & Partners, which includes the Fairmont Ramla Riyadh Serviced Residences and the Novotel Riyadh Al Wurud Hotel currently under development. Accor continues to support its expansion through digital initiatives and a dedicated regional team overseeing operations across the Holy Cities.

Raki Phillips, Regional President, Premium, Midscale & Economy Division, Middle East, Africa & Türkiye at Accor, said: ”As the largest international hotel operator in the Holy Cities, we are seeing Makkah enter a new phase of growth, with demand becoming increasingly year-round and more diverse than ever before. ibis has spent more than 50 years helping travellers experience the world through reliable comfort, quality, and exceptional value and ibis Makkah Al Maabdah will bring that trusted experience to one of the Kingdom’s most important destinations. By expanding access to internationally recognized economy hospitality, we are supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the evolving needs of today’s travellers.”

Mohammed Al Mahzari, Chief Executive Officer, Saleh Abdulaziz Al Rajhi Partners, said: “Investing in Makkah’s future reflects our commitment to supporting Saudi Vision 2030 and private sector participation in the Kingdom’s tourism growth. This project sits within one of Makkah’s next growth corridors, and teaming with Accor, a partner with whom we already share a successful, long-term relationship, ensures the development delivers international standards while supporting the city’s continued transformation.”

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