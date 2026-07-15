Jeddah: Stretching along the southern coast of Makkah Region, the islands of Al-Lith form an integrated marine ecosystem, led by the “Four Sisters” islands: Marmar, Dohrab, Malatu, and Jadir.

Together, they showcase the Red Sea’s rich biodiversity and reinforce the region’s standing as one of the Kingdom’s most valuable natural assets with strong potential for ecotourism development.



The islands are distinguished by crystal-clear waters, pristine sandy beaches, and extensive coral reef formations that serve as a valuable natural foundation for the marine ecosystem. These reefs help maintain ecological balance while providing ideal breeding grounds for a wide variety of marine species.



The Four Sisters islands also serve as an important nesting habitat for sea turtles, particularly green turtles, which rely on the islands’ protected environment for reproduction, an indicator of the area’s healthy and stable ecosystem. The surrounding waters are also home to diverse tropical fish and some of the Red Sea’s richest coral reefs.



The islands further serve as key stopover sites for migratory birds during their seasonal journeys, underscoring their ecological importance within the region’s broader biodiversity network and supporting the Kingdom’s efforts to conserve wildlife.



From a tourism perspective, Al-Lith’s islands, including the Four Sisters, have become a distinctive destination for diving enthusiasts and exploration tourism. Their unspoiled marine environment offers opportunities to explore vibrant coral reefs and observe wildlife while maintaining the sustainability of natural resources.



These natural assets enhance the region’s appeal as a specialized tourism destination, supporting the development of modern, sustainability-driven tourism offerings that align with global ecotourism trends.



The islands also offer promising investment opportunities in marine tourism through the development of low-impact projects, including eco-lodges, diving centers, and smart marine services, helping balance economic growth with environmental conservation.

Such projects support value chains linked to the blue economy, create high-quality employment opportunities, empower local communities, and enhance the tourism sector’s contribution to the national economy.



The growing focus on Al-Lith’s islands forms part of a broader national strategy to develop the Kingdom’s Red Sea coastline, enhance quality of life, and strengthen Saudi Arabia’s position as a global destination for sustainable tourism.



The Four Sisters islands exemplify an advanced development model that utilizes natural resources while conserving them. They reflect a strategic vision aimed at advancing sustainability while maximizing both economic and environmental value.