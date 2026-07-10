Diriyah Company has awarded the main construction works contract worth SAR393 million ($105 million) to Saudi Arabian Trading & Construction Company (Satco) for its Heroes’ Park, a landmark lifestyle project coming up within its masterplanned development.

Spanning more than 100,000 sq m, The Heroes’ Park – Diriyah Two Development can accommodate up to 35,000 visitors, a LinkedIn post by Satco said..

The project forms part of the Saudi group’s ongoing efforts to deliver world-class public spaces that enhance quality of life and support the transformation of Diriyah into a premier cultural, heritage, and lifestyle destination under Saudi Vision 2030.

As per the deal, Satco will execute the main construction works for the park. The project scope includes site preparation, earthworks, construction of pedestrian pathways and hardscape areas in addition to underground utility installations, drainage and stormwater systems.

The work involves laying of irrigation networks, landscape development, shading infrastructure, and associated civil works required to support the park’s long-term operation.

Given its scale and visitor capacity, the project also requires comprehensive engineering solutions to facilitate efficient pedestrian circulation, crowd management, utility integration, and sustainable water management while ensuring a seamless public environment.

According to Diriyah, the development will incorporate extensive civil infrastructure, landscaping, utility networks, and public amenities designed to create a high-capacity recreational destination.

Upon completion, Heroes’ Park will serve as one of the flagship public open spaces within the Diriyah Two development, providing residents and visitors with a vibrant recreational venue while contributing to the Kingdom’s broader objectives of creating sustainable urban communities and enhancing tourism infrastructure.

The contract is the latest milestone in the transformation of Diriyah, the historic birthplace of the first Saudi state, into one of the Middle East's premier cultural, tourism and lifestyle destinations.

Diriyah Company is redeveloping a 14 sq km area into an integrated destination combining heritage, hospitality, retail, residential and commercial assets. The project has a development budget exceeding SR236 billion (about $63 billion).

The masterplan includes more than 40 hotels, over 300 branded residential units, more than 1.6 million sq m of gross floor area (GFA) for office space, and approximately 566,000 sq m of retail GFA.

The development aims to blend the area's rich historical and cultural heritage with modern urban infrastructure, creating a world-class destination featuring museums, educational institutions, shopping, dining and entertainment experiences while preserving the UNESCO World Heritage Site of At-Turaif at its heart.

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