Damac Properties, a leading real estate developer in the UAE and the Middle East, has announced the handover of 8,800 residential units across Dubai in 2026.

This is alongside more than AED10 billion ($2.27 billion) worth of construction contracts awarded during the first half of the year, reinforcing Damac’s strong delivery momentum across a growing portfolio of master communities and key developments, said a statement from the developer.

The handovers span several of its flagship destinations, including Damac Hills, Damac Hills 2, Damac Lagoons, Chic Tower and Elegance Tower. The milestone reflects sustained progress across the company’s residential pipeline, as Damac continues to advance construction activity and deliver homes within some of Dubai’s most sought-after communities. Against this backdrop, Damac continues to strengthen its development pipeline through strategic contractor partnerships, operational efficiencies and technology-driven processes, it stated.

On the key achievement, Managing Director Ali Sajwani said: “Damac remains fully committed to delivering every promised unit and project to our customers without disruption or delay. Despite the regional tensions earlier this year, our construction activity, operations and handover timelines continue to progress with confidence and consistency.”

Since being founded in 2002 by Hussain Sajwani, Damac Properties has built a robust track record, having delivered 50,000 units with more than 54,000 units under construction.

In 2025, Damac Properties expanded its presence locally and internationally through pioneering global partnerships, such as Chelsea Football Club and Oracle Red Bull Racing, and iconic project launches.

Damac remains committed to delivering lifestyle-led communities, supporting Dubai’s real estate growth and meeting sustained demand from homeowners and investors across the emirate.

“Our priority remains clear, to deliver on our commitments while maintaining the highest standards of quality, efficiency and execution,” he stated.

“Dubai continues to demonstrate exceptional resilience as a global real estate and investment destination, and Damac remains focused on supporting the emirate’s long-term vision through timely delivery, and continued investment across our developments,” he added.

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