More than 80% of UAE residents are considering moving to seafront or marina communities within the next two to three years, while 96% say proximity to water influences aspects of their daily lives, according to a YouGov survey commissioned by Shamal Holding, the diversified investment company based in UAE.

The data, unpacked through a panel of industry experts and a white paper, is part of Shamal’s thought leadership initiative: The Future of Seafront Being. The survey covering 1,009 UAE residents.

The multi-dimensional initiative contributes to Dubai’s wider industry conversation and reinforces directions set by the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

The research findings provide a practical evidence base for the broader industry as it considers how Dubai’s communities should evolve, while also informing Shamal’s long-term destination strategy.

A clear finding emerges from the research: proximity to water is no longer simply an aesthetic preference or a luxury real estate attribute. It is increasingly shaping how residents structure their days, manage their wellbeing and build stronger social connections - proof that seafront living is now understood in human terms, not just design terms.

The data from Future of Seafront Being bridge policy, people and place. They align with key Dubai Strategies which place emphasis on wellbeing, access to nature, walkability and high-quality public spaces. It also supports the broader competitiveness agenda reflected in Dubai Economic Agenda D33, where quality of life is increasingly central to how cities attract people, investment and long-term value.

For Shamal, the initiative reflects a long-held belief that exceptional destinations begin with a deep understanding of the people they are created for.

The research enables decision-making, strategic planning and in exploring new opportunities in design, focusing on how people want to live, not only on what they buy. Additionally, the Future of Seafront Being is intended to support thinking on urban planning and destination design in Dubai and beyond.

Shamal Holding CEO Abdulla Binhabtoor said: “In Dubai, our relationship with the sea has always shaped our identity and ambition. We believe that Seafront Being is the evolution of seafront living, from simply residing by the water to experiencing the waterfront as an integrated part of daily life, work, leisure, wellbeing and belonging. At Shamal, we see this as a responsibility of design, not a benefit of position.”

“With Dubai’s advancement as a city centered around quality of life, there is a necessity to generate the evidence that informs it. That means investing in research and expert dialogue, listening carefully and testing our assumptions. As prime coastal land becomes increasingly scarce, our focus remains on creating places that enrich lives today and endure for generations to come. The Future of Seafront Being is our contribution to a much larger conversation, about how Dubai, and cities everywhere, can be shaped around how people actually want to live,” he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

