Dubai Development has announced the launch of Walk’n, a mixed-use development in 6th of October City, as the company expands its portfolio in West Cairo amid sustained demand for integrated commercial projects.

The project is located on the Old Central Axis near Al-Nagda Square in the First District of 6th of October City and spans approximately 10 feddans.

Mohamed Abo Seada, CEO of Dubai Development, said the project is part of the company’s strategy to develop mixed-use destinations that combine commercial, administrative, medical, hospitality, and leisure components.

According to Abo Seada, Walk’n will comprise a ground floor and five upper floors, offering retail outlets, office spaces, medical clinics, serviced apartments, and entertainment facilities.

He added that the company has entered into several partnerships to support the project’s development and operation. Saudi Arabia’s Rsoukh will serve as the strategic investment partner, while Hafez Engineering Consultants has been appointed as the architectural consultant.

The company has also selected RECO to manage the entertainment facilities and UFC Gym to operate the fitness center. In addition, Acadio will develop the project’s branding and communication strategy, while Vodafone will provide digital infrastructure and smart technology solutions.

Abo Seada said the partnerships are intended to enhance the project’s operational standards and long-term performance.

He noted that Dubai Development, established in Saudi Arabia in 2001, has delivered nearly 10,000 residential units across more than 150 projects.

Furthermore, the company plans to launch The Address Mall, followed by Dubai Mall and Strip 13 Mall later this year, while also preparing to expand into East Cairo and the North Coast as part of its growth strategy in the Egyptian market.