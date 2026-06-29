India-based Likhitha Infrastructure Limited has announced that it has secured a major international contract worth Rs5.1 billion ($54 million) from China Petroleum Engineering and Construction Corporation-Abu Dhabi for a key pipeline project in the UAE.

As per the deal, Likhitha Infrastructure will be undertake the construction of Pipeline Package-1 at ASAB, one of the UAE’s major hydrocarbon production regions.

The project forms part of ongoing efforts to enhance energy transportation infrastructure and support the expansion of upstream and midstream oil and gas operations in the country, said the Indian group in a statement.

The scope of work includes pipeline construction activities and associated infrastructure works required for the successful execution of the package, in accordance with the technical specifications and project requirements set by the client, it stated.

The entire ASAB package work will be completed within a period of 21 months.

This contract win marks another significant addition to Likhitha Infrastructure’s order book and strengthens the company’s presence in the Middle East oil and gas infrastructure sector, it added.

Headquartered in the south Indian state of Telengana, Likhitha Infrastructure is a specialist in gas supply pipelines and irrigation canals as well as construction of bridges over the canals and related maintenance works.

"This award underscores Likhitha Infrastructure’s expertise in delivering large-scale pipeline projects and reinforces its position as a leading engineering and construction contractor serving the oil and gas industry across India and international markets," said a company spokesman.

"With the addition of this contract, the company continues to expand its international footprint while contributing to the development of critical energy infrastructure in the Gulf region," he added.

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