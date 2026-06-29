Saudi-based SAL Logistics Services, a leader in cargo handling, logistics solutions, and supply chain management, has announced that its ground handling unit has been signed up by Singapore Airlines to provide integrated solutions covering ground handling and air cargo services at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

Singapore Airlines is one of the world’s leading carriers, and the agreement brings together SAL’s expertise in ground handling and air cargo with Singapore Airlines’ operations in the kingdom, ensuring the seamless flow of its operations and elevating the services provided to the highest standards of quality and excellence.

As per the deal, SAL Logistics Services will be providing comprehensive operational services, including cargo ground handling.

The yearly renewable agreement extends SAL’s efforts to expand its integrated service portfolio across the air cargo ground handling industry.

The key agreement supports the group's strategy to enhance the efficiency and reliability of its services, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, said its top official.

"Partnering with a globally respected carrier such as Singapore Airlines is a testament to the quality and reliability of SAL’s ground handling and air cargo services," remarked its CEO Omar bin Talal Hariri.

The agreement underscores SAL’s commitment to forging strategic partnerships with major global carriers and advancing the operational excellence of its services, reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s position as a global hub for trade, transport, and logistics under Saudi Vision 2030.

"Through this agreement, we are committed to delivering world-class operational standards that support the growth of the Kingdom’s aviation and logistics sector and reinforce its position as a global hub for transport and logistics, in line with Saudi Vision 2030," he added.

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