Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) announced five projects with private-sector partners representing investments exceeding 2.3 billion Saudi riyals ($612.6 million) to expand port and logistics infrastructure at Jubail Commercial Port and King Abdulaziz Port.

According to Mawani, the projects are aimed at enhancing port operational efficiency, expanding logistics and storage capacity, attracting foreign investment and supporting industrial and commercial growth in line with Saudi Arabia’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy.

Privatisation of Jubail container terminal

The largest project involved the signing of a concession contract with Singapore-based PSA International’s Saudi unit Saudi Global Ports (SGP) to privatise and operate the container terminal at Jubail Commercial Port.

The SAR 2 billion ($532.70 million) agreement is designed to modernise the terminal’s operating infrastructure and expand its capacity.

Under the project, berth length will increase to around 1,400 metres while draft depth will be deepened to 18 metres. The number of ship-to-shore (STS) and rubber-tyred gantry (RTG) cranes will rise from 8 to 39 automated and environmentally friendly cranes.

The expansion is expected to raise the terminal’s handling capacity to 2.4 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) annually.

Truck services centre

Mawani signed a contract with Q Saudi to develop an Integrated Truck Services Centre at King Abdulaziz Port with investments amounting to SAR 180 million ($48 million). The project aims to regulate truck traffic, reduce waiting times, and improve port entry and exit efficiency.

Logistics park

Mawani also signed an agreement with Kuwait's Agility to develop an integrated logistics park at King Abdulaziz Port on a site spanning 400,000 square metres (sqm). Investment value and project timelines were not disclosed.

Inauguration of two logistics centres

Meanwhile, Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser inaugurated the AlDrees Logistics Centre and eXtra Logistics Centre at King Abdulaziz Port.

The SAR 40 million ($10.7 million) AlDrees Logistics Centre spans 14,644 sqm, while the SAR 30 million ($8 million) eXtra Logistics Center covers 32,000 sqm.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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