Abu Dhabi-listed RAK Ceramics has signed a multi year licensing agreement with Roberto Cavalli to manufacture and distribute the Italian fashion house-branded ceramic tiles, sanitaryware and faucets.



The Roberto Cavalli collections will be sold across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Iraq, Turkey, Morocco and India, the Ras Al Khaimah-based company said in a statement.



The collections will be distributed through RAK Ceramics' directly operated retail network and through new wholesale channels across the licensed territories.



The official unveiling of the Roberto Cavalli collections developed under the partnership will take place at Cersaie 2026 in Bologna, an international exhibition for ceramic surfaces and bathroom furnishings, in September 2026.



However, selected RAK Ceramics flagship showrooms in the UAE will offer a preview of the collection, the statement added.



Dubai-based DAMAC already has a tie-up with Roberto Cavalli for its branded real estate project in the UAE. In October 2019, Damac acquired Roberto Cavalli but sold a majority interest in the fashion house to Marquee Brands, an American brand management company.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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