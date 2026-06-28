Egypt's Korra Energi has been awarded a construction contract worth 470.7 million Egyptian pounds ($9.5 million) for the GennVax Egypt vaccine manufacturing facility in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) in Ain Sokhna.

The contract covers civil, architectural and mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) works, according to the company’s press statement.

The statement said the scope could be expanded through additional works worth up to EGP 100 million, bringing the potential total contract value to about EGP 570.7 million pounds ($11.8 million).

The project scope includes the construction of production buildings, warehouses, water treatment facilities, office and service buildings, as well as external infrastructure and finishing works.

"We are proud to participate in the delivery of one of Egypt's most significant specialised industrial projects, which supports the country's efforts to localise vaccine manufacturing and strengthen pharmaceutical security," Ayman Korra, Chairman of Korra Energi said.

The company has delivered 38 pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities designed in accordance with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards.

The GennVax Egypt facility, located within Orascom Industrial Park in the Sokhna Industrial Zone, is expected to become the largest fully integrated vaccine manufacturing complex in the Middle East and Africa.

The foundation stone for the $150 million project was laid in December 2025. The project has been granted Egypt's Golden Licence and is expected to manufacture 29 vaccines and serums under technology transfer agreements with 15 international partners.

Built on a 50,000-square-metre site, the project is designed with an initial production capacity of approximately 115 million doses per year on a single-shift basis, scalable to more than 250 million doses annually across its production lines. The company said maximum capacity could reach around 270 million doses per year.

(1 US dollar = 49.53 Egyptian pounds)

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.