Aldar today announced the sell-out of the townhouses at The Orchids at Yas Acres, generating more than AED680 million. The strong sales performance reflects sustained demand for homes on Yas Island and reinforces Yas Acres’ position as one of Abu Dhabi’s most desirable communities for families.

54% of buyers were UAE nationals, while expatriate residents and international buyers accounted for 46% of sales, with leading nationalities including India, UK, and China, while 73% of all buyers were first-time Aldar customers.

Following the sell-out of townhouses, Aldar will soon release a limited collection of 20 premium villas, offering families the opportunity to secure one of a small number of larger homes within this established and highly sought-after community.