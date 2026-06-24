Lenovo has signed a MoU with Saudi Arabia's National Housing Company Innovation to establish a framework for collaboration supporting the kingdom’s evolving housing and digital infrastructure landscape.

The agreement sets out a foundation to explore co-operation across advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), data science, advanced data centers, research and development, and specialised training programmes, said a statement from Lenovo.

As part of this collaboration, both parties will assess how AI and data-driven solutions can enhance housing services and improve efficiency, building on Lenovo’s expertise in delivering AI-powered technologies and infrastructure to support digital transformation across key sectors in the Kingdom, it stated.

A key pillar of the collaboration is training, knowledge transfer, and Saudi talent enablement, with both parties exploring specialised programmes in AI, data science and engineering.

This builds on Lenovo’s ongoing graduate initiatives that provide hands-on training and global exposure, directly supporting its broader investments in the Kingdom, including local manufacturing capabilities in Riyadh, where Saudi talent will play a central role in driving operations, innovation, and long-term capability building, said the statement.

The MoU also creates a pathway to assess opportunities for innovation and R&D, leveraging Lenovo’s expanding capabilities in Saudi Arabia to develop solutions aligned with national priorities and the evolving needs of the housing sector.

Through this framework, both Lenovo and National Housing Company Innovation share a vision to deliver sustainable, long-term value supporting innovative housing solutions, enhanced service delivery, and improved quality of life across Saudi communities, directly contributing to Vision 2030 goals.

Lawrence Yu, Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer, Lenovo, META, said: "This memorandum reflects a shared vision between Lenovo and National Housing Company Innovation to build a strong foundation for long-term collaboration that delivers sustainable value for the Kingdom."

"By combining advanced technologies including AI, data infrastructure, and innovation capabilities with a strong focus on knowledge transfer and talent development, we aim to support smarter, more efficient housing solutions," he stated. "Through our continued investments in Saudi Arabia, from manufacturing and R&D to talent development, we are committed to strengthening local capabilities, accelerating digital transformation, and helping build future-ready communities that enhance quality of life across the kingdom," he added.

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