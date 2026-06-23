Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) and Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Huawei Developer Conference 2026, strengthening their partnership to advance digital destination marketing and tourism innovation.

The agreement builds on collaboration since 2024 and focuses on enhancing Ras Al Khaimah’s global visibility through Huawei’s digital ecosystem.

Under the MoU, both parties will collaborate on destination content development and marketing initiatives across platforms such as Petal Maps, Huawei Themes and other HMS channels.

The partnership aims to improve traveller engagement through enhanced storytelling, influencer campaigns and tailored content targeting key international visitor segments.

A key focus of the agreement is expanding outreach to Chinese outbound travellers through data-driven and personalised marketing strategies using Huawei’s advertising tools and consumer insights.

The initiative is expected to strengthen Ras Al Khaimah’s positioning as a growing tourism destination in the region.

The collaboration also includes plans for joint tourism-related events, developer engagement activities and consumer-focused initiatives that integrate technology with travel experiences.

Signed during HDC 2026, Huawei’s global developer conference, the MoU reflects a broader effort by both organisations to leverage digital platforms and ecosystem services to connect travellers with destination experiences more effectively.

William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group Cloud Service, Middle East and Africa, said: "Tourism organisations are increasingly seeking innovative ways to engage travellers across digital channels and create more connected experiences. Over the past two years, we have worked closely with RAKTDA on destination marketing initiatives through Huawei's ecosystem. This agreement reflects our shared ambition to build on that foundation and explore new opportunities across content, marketing and consumer engagement, helping destinations connect with travellers in more meaningful and effective ways."

Phillipa Harrison, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: "Technology and innovation play an increasingly important role in how travellers discover, plan and experience destinations. Our collaboration with Huawei Mobile Services has helped us connect with new audiences through innovative digital channels, particularly within the Chinese market. This agreement provides a framework to further strengthen destination visibility, enhance traveller engagement and support Ras Al Khaimah's continued growth."

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

