DUABI - Dubai Chambers has announced the launch of the ‘Business in Dubai’ platform to provide value-added services to companies seeking to establish, grow and expand their operations in Dubai.

The platform serves as a dedicated digital gateway that enables companies to access integrated packages of corporate services delivered in partnership with relevant entities and institutions, further enhancing the competitiveness of Dubai’s dynamic business environment.

The platform provides convenient access to a comprehensive suite of corporate services from seven accredited partners. A total of 65 service offerings are currently available across four categories: Financial Services, Marketing and Growth Services, Technology Services, and Testing, Inspection, and Certification Services.

Khalid AlJarwan, Executive Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Services at Dubai Chambers, said, “We are committed to strengthening the foundations that support the growth of Dubai’s business community and enable companies operating in the emirate to grow and expand both locally and globally. Through this platform, we aim to further enhance Dubai’s integrated investment ecosystem by providing businesses with easier access to the services they need to grow, thrive, and contribute to sustainable economic development.”

Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, stated, “The launch of the ‘Business in Dubai’ platform comes as part of our ongoing efforts to support companies operating across all sectors, particularly within the digital economy. It delivers value-added services that help simplify operations by connecting companies and entrepreneurs with a network of trusted service providers. This innovative step will create a growth-focused environment that enables companies to operate with greater flexibility and efficiency.”

The ‘Business in Dubai’ platform offers a streamlined, user-friendly experience focused on companies’ needs that enables them to easily connect with a network of trusted service providers. The current list of partners includes ZENDATA Cybersecurity, FAST Ventures, Mamo, OCTA, SGS Gulf Limited, Vault, and Pemo.

By consolidating key services within a single digital gateway, the platform helps companies save time and resources, ensuring they can focus on their core business operations and strategic growth.