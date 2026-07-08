ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi University (ADU) and ExxonMobil have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, marking the next phase of a collaboration to empower the development of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and AI- skilled workforce in the UAE.

The partnership aligns with "We the UAE 2031" vision and supports the transformation of the country into an innovation-driven knowledge economy and global STEM hub.

The agreement will strengthen cooperation across student sponsorships, social responsibility initiatives, and academic-industry knowledge exchange, with a focus on equipping students with the practical skills and experiences needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving STEM ecosystem and engage in social responsibility initiatives.

Both organisations will work together to shape an educational experience that bridges academic learning with industry needs, preparing graduates to thrive in the workforce of tomorrow.

"At Abu Dhabi University, we believe that the most impactful learning extends beyond the classroom. Our ongoing collaboration with ExxonMobil reflects a shared commitment to giving students meaningful opportunities to apply their knowledge, engage with industry experts, and develop the practical skills that employers increasingly value in dynamic fields like STEM," said Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU.

He added, "By combining academic excellence with real-world experience, we are preparing graduates who are ready to drive innovation, contribute to the UAE's knowledge-based economy, and support sustainable economic growth across the region.”

The long-standing partnership has already supported students pursuing STEM degrees at ADU and delivered initiatives including the ExxonMobil-ADU STEM Summer Camp, reflecting both organisations’ shared commitment to expanding access to quality STEM education and inspiring the next generation of innovators.

Mohammed Alamin, President at ExxonMobil, said, "We are proud to continue our partnership with Abu Dhabi University, which reflects our commitment to the UAE’s long-term growth and success. Initiatives like this play an important role in preparing students for the opportunities of tomorrow.”

Through this partnership, both organisations will expand applied learning experiences that connect students more closely with real-world industry challenges, supporting the UAE's vision to cultivate talent in STEM and emerging technologies.