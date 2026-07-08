Despite frequent setbacks caused by geopolitical tensions, the travel industry remains one of the largest employers and is expected to recover more quickly than many other sectors. While downturns due to unfavorable geopolitical situations and global financial challenges are expected to occur periodically, one growing concern in the job market is the rising influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI), which also promises to make global travel seamless, though often with limited or no human contact.

Maher Koubaa, Executive Vice President of the Travel Unit and Managing Director EMEA at Amadeus IT Group, told the Observer, "We have an industry that is resilient and continues to drive significant volumes. The question before us is whether to expand the current infrastructure to cater for that volume, or to use automation and AI to remove friction—such as queues at airports—and handle more passengers."

He added that AI will actually support many of the people currently servicing their customers. So there will be an element of augmentation that will increase the capability of the people, and AI will not replace the people who provide end services to the customers or clients.

On the protection of travellers' personal details, he said, "Protecting travellers’ personal information requires stronger governance, and that’s why we invest heavily in this area. Last year alone, we allocated €1.4 billion to R&D, covering both our own developments and those built with partners. We’ve migrated our entire technology stack to the cloud, which means that while we invest significantly, our cloud partners are investing 10 to 20 times more in cybersecurity, resilience, and data privacy. This allows us to benefit from their large‑scale investments while ensuring that sensitive travel data is managed securely."

Amadeus, which provides software, processing, and distribution solutions for the travel and tourism industry, feels AI will be used to help process greater volumes and support people in the service sector to better serve customers. It will enhance human capability rather than replace it."

AI has been embedded into airport operations to deliver a smoother end-to-end traveler experience. With biometrics and automation, passengers may no longer need to show passports, interact with staff, or wait in long queues. Personalized airport experiences will allow travelers to know exactly how much time they will spend at each stage of their journey, says Amadeus.

Trials have shown that airline AI agents can identify bookings, understand verbal change requests, propose new options, explain fare differences, and initiate payments. These agents can handle multiple calls in the traveler’s preferred language, significantly reducing call waiting times. Amadeus has successfully tested this technology, which is now ready for production.

Roles of AI in Air Travel

AI demonstrates strong capabilities in planning, booking, and servicing customized trips. It identifies opportunities across airline touchpoints—websites, mobile apps, and call centers—and integrates with AI assistants such as Microsoft Copilot and ChatGPT to enhance customer engagement.

AI agents can optimize marketing by identifying underperforming routes, recommending campaign strategies, generating digital ads, allocating budgets across channels, and reporting on results.

AI supports aircraft turnaround by monitoring maintenance, crew scheduling, refueling, and other processes to recommend integrated plans.

AI agents are overcoming data fragmentation, enabling airlines to deliver customized offers and tailored digital experiences. By orchestrating each traveler’s journey, AI aligns individual needs with the airline's strategic priorities.

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