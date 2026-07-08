ASTANA - Presight, a global leader in applied AI for intelligent systems, and the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan have signed a Term Sheet to explore the development of a national operational intelligence platform for transport that applies sovereign AI to improve the monitoring, management and performance of Kazakhstan’s transport network.

The proposed platform would enable real-time operational visibility, predictive insights and intelligence-led decision-making to help transport authorities improve road safety, protect critical infrastructure, optimise operations and strengthen the resilience of the country’s transport system.

Under the Term Sheet, the parties intend to assess the development of a unified operational intelligence platform integrating existing transport monitoring systems, weigh-in-motion infrastructure, video analytics capabilities, and other digital solutions into a single operational environment.

The deployment of AI-powered capabilities is expected to improve road safety, strengthen regulatory oversight, increase the detection of transport-related violations, protect road infrastructure, and enable more efficient, intelligence-led transport operations nationwide.

"A modern transport system cannot function effectively without the broad adoption of digital technologies and artificial intelligence," said Nurlan Sauranbayev, Minister of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan. "Initiatives of this nature will help enhance road safety, ensure greater transparency across transport operations, and elevate the management of Kazakhstan's transport sector to a fundamentally new level."

Thomas Pramotedham, Chief Executive Officer of Presight, stated, "Kazakhstan has demonstrated a clear ambition to build AI-enabled national infrastructure. Building on our experience supporting the country’s digital transformation, we look forward to exploring how applied AI can help create a safer, more efficient, and more resilient transport network through real-time operational intelligence and date-driven decision-making."

Kazakhstan is a strategic growth market for Presight and an important example of the company’s commitment to enabling national-scale intelligence systems through applied AI.

Working alongside government and institutional partners, Presight has delivered several landmark initiatives across the country, including the Astana Smart City project, Kazakhstan’s first national AI supercomputer — ranked 86th globally in the TOP500 supercomputers — and the establishment of a dedicated AI research and development laboratory at Alem.AI.

More recently, Presight was selected to support the advancement of smart city infrastructure in Almaty, further expanding its contribution to Kazakhstan’s digital future.

Together, these initiatives are helping strengthen Kazakhstan’s sovereign AI capabilities, accelerate the adoption of intelligence systems across critical sectors and establish trusted foundations for long-term national growth.

The collaboration with the Kazakhstan Ministry of Transport reflects a shared ambition to embed intelligence into one of Kazakhstan’s most critical national systems – helping transport authorities move from fragmented data to coordinated action, and from insight to measurable outcomes.