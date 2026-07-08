Egypt’s Sokhna Port has officially commenced commercial operations at basins 3, 5, and 6, alongside the opening of the Trans Cargo general cargo terminal, the Ministry of Transport announced.

The start of operations at the Trans Cargo terminal was marked by the arrival of its first vessel, the CHIPOLBROK SUN. The general cargo ship, measuring approximately 200 metres in length with a deadweight of about 30,435 tonnes, arrived from Saudi Arabia’s Duba port with a draught of 10.3 metres.

The Ministry of Transport stated that the terminal is equipped to modern operational standards to provide integrated services for ships and cargo, aiming to achieve high efficiency in stevedoring and handling.

The operation of the new basins and the Trans Cargo terminal forms part of an integrated plan to develop maritime and logistics services, accommodate anticipated increases in handling volumes, and meet the requirements of global shipping lines.

The developments fall under directives from President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to upgrade all Egyptian ports, aiming to transform the country into a regional transport, logistics, and transit trade hub. The expansion is a primary component of the wider Sokhna Port development project, which forms part of the integrated “Sokhna-Alexandria” logistics corridor connecting the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea.

According to the ministry, the project is expected to support export and import movements, attract further vessels and investments, and create added economic value.

The infrastructure upgrades are designed to enhance the port’s regional and international competitiveness by improving its capacity to receive vessels and handle various types of cargo.

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