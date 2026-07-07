Marsa Maroc, the main port owner in Morocco, has announced a 3-billion Moroccan dirham ($300 million) investment plan to expand container handling capacity at the Port of Casablanca after securing a 20-year extension of its concession to operate Container Terminal 3 (TC3).

The concession extension, granted to the company’s subsidiary TC3PC, will support a long-term expansion project aimed at meeting growing container traffic at Morocco’s largest port, it said in a statement carried by the local media.

Under the investment plan, Marsa Maroc aims to increase the capacity of Terminal 3 from 600,000 to 900,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) by 2030.

The broader expansion is expected to raise the Port of Casablanca’s total container handling capacity to more than 2 million TEUs.

The project includes extending quay infrastructure, upgrading cargo-handling equipment, and redesigning storage areas across the two container terminals operated by Marsa Maroc at the port.

The company said the improvements are intended to increase both operational efficiency and cargo processing capacity.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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