Dubai-based global ports and logistics company DP World has launched Egypt's first fully integrated Logistics Distribution Centre (LDC) at Sokhna Logistics Park, marking a major milestone in the development of the country's logistics sector.

The facility, located adjacent to Sokhna Port within the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone), will enable international companies to access the Egyptian market while using a single hub to distribute goods across regional and global markets.

The LDC offers an integrated supply chain solution covering international freight forwarding, port services, warehousing, inventory management, order fulfilment, customs clearance, transportation coordination and value-added services including assembly, packaging, labelling and product customisation.

During the event, DP World signed agreements with the first three international customers that will use the logistics centre.

Among the first customers is a Kenya-based tea exporter that imports around 1,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) into Egypt annually and will use the facility as a regional inventory hub serving Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

Another customer, a global consumer goods distributor, will use the centre to support operations across eight markets in Saudi Arabia, the Levant and the Horn of Africa through a dedicated temperature-controlled facility.

A German manufacturer of fibre-optic cables and digital infrastructure solutions has also signed up to use the logistics centre to strengthen distribution and re-export operations across Egypt, North Africa and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

DP World said it has invested more than $1.4 billion in logistics infrastructure across Egypt, including the expansion of Sokhna Port, the development of Sokhna Logistics Park and a cold chain facility currently under construction.

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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