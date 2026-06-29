AMMAN — Jordan's transport and logistics sector remains a “key” pillar of the national economy, Minister of Transport Nidal Qatamin said on Sunday.

Speaking at the opening of the 39th General Assembly of the Arab Union for Land Transport in Amman, Qatamin highlighted ongoing efforts to develop infrastructure, border crossings and logistics services to enhance the Kingdom's position as a regional hub for transport and trade connectivity.

In the presence of transport experts from member states of the union and the Arab League, the minister said that the transport sector is a major driver of economic growth due to its role in supporting trade, investment and the sustainability of supply chains among Arab countries.

He said that continued investment in the sector is essential to keeping pace with regional and international developments and improving its contribution to economic development.

The minister described the Arab Union for Land Transport as a key platform for advancing institutional cooperation in the sector, stressing the importance of boosting coordination among member states to promote Arab economic integration.

He also called for further development of logistics corridors, the harmonisation of transport procedures and the modernisation of border and customs systems to facilitate the movement of goods, reduce operating costs and shorten transit times across the Arab region.

The assembly featured an official opening session followed by specialised discussions and coincided with the 50th anniversary of the union's establishment.

The event drew representatives from transport ministries, federations and land transport companies from several Arab countries.

Minister Plenipotentiary and Chairperson of the Transport and Tourism Committee at the Arab League Bahgat Abu El-Nasr said that the union has become a “leading” reference for research and studies related to the transport sector in the Arab world, underscoring its growing role in supporting policymaking and logistics development.

Secretary-General of the Arab Union for Land Transport Malek Haddad said that the union has reached an “advanced” stage of institutional development after five decades of work, enabling it to boost its capabilities and expand its role within the Arab transport sector.

President of the International Association of Land Transport (UIT) and Chairperson of the Arab Union for Land Transport Khaled Haqil stressed the need to enhance public-private partnerships to improve the efficiency of logistics systems and enhance their ability to respond to global developments.

Participants discussed developing the Arab land transport system, facilitating transit and cross-border transport, modernising transport legislation and regulatory frameworks, accelerating digital transformation in logistics services, enhancing training and road safety programmes, and expanding public-private partnerships to build a more integrated, efficient and sustainable Arab transport system.

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