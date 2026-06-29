Muscat: The Shura Council will hold its 22nd regular session of the third annual sitting of the tenth term on Monday, June 29, 2026, to discuss a number of reports submitted by its permanent committees across various sectors.

According to Shaikh Ahmed al Nadabi, Secretary-General of the Shura Council, the session will discuss three expressed desires and six reports from permanent committees covering economic, social, service, tourism and food security-related issues.

The agenda includes discussion and approval of a draft agreement between the governments of the Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Azerbaijan to avoid double taxation on income and prevent tax evasion and avoidance.

The council will also discuss a proposed draft law regulating the prevention and suspension of basic services for insolvent families, laid-off workers and humanitarian cases.

Among the expressed desires to be discussed are setting up a mechanism for sick leave for people with chronic diseases, ensuring the independence of the higher medical committee responsible for reviewing medical errors, and including health insurance benefits for the elderly within the Social Protection Fund.

The Economic Committee will present reports on strengthening the knowledge economy in Oman, linking corporate tax procedures with government dues, and economic diplomacy, including its impact, outcomes and performance indicators.

The session will also review reports on developing social housing programmes and subsidised housing loans, evaluating Omanisation policies and programmes in the tourism sector, and future agricultural cities, including opportunities and challenges.

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