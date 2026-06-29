MUSCAT - An ambitious Green Park integrating green metals, green manufacturing and a silica-based industrial cluster is planned for development at the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD).

Initiated by the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), the hub is envisioned as a co-located industrial ecosystem linking mineral extraction, processing, low-carbon metals production and downstream manufacturing, with the aim of maximising value addition while minimising emissions and logistics costs.

Leading international consultants are currently competing for a contract to prepare a detailed master plan for the integrated development, with bids due by July 14, 2026.

The selected consultant will undertake commercial and feasibility studies, market assessments and investment attraction strategies, while developing regulatory frameworks and evaluation methodologies to guide decision-making. The scope also includes preparing a detailed master plan and advanced engineering designs, alongside integrated infrastructure, utilities, logistics and environmental plans to deliver an implementation-ready roadmap for the project.

The Green Metals Zone is expected to serve as the anchor industrial cluster, centred on the production of low-carbon iron, steel and aluminium using renewable energy and green hydrogen. Key projects include Jindal Steel's planned 5 million-tonne-per-annum hydrogen-ready DRI/HBI complex, Meranti Green Steel's proposed green iron venture and a number of green aluminium projects currently under evaluation.

Collectively, these developments would create a vertically integrated ecosystem spanning green hydrogen production, iron ore processing, direct reduced iron (DRI), hot briquetted iron (HBI), steelmaking, aluminium smelting, casting and downstream metal products for export markets, particularly in Europe and Asia. The broader objective is to position Al Duqm as a regional hub for low-carbon metals manufacturing.

The Green Manufacturing Zone will build on the output of the metals and hydrogen sectors to support a range of value-added industries powered by renewable energy. Likely activities include fabrication of steel and aluminium products, components for renewable energy systems, industrial equipment, automotive and transport-related manufacturing, green chemicals, hydrogen-derived products and export-oriented assembly operations.

The zone will leverage Al Duqm's growing green hydrogen ecosystem, including projects by ACME, Hyport Duqm and others, together with world-class port and logistics infrastructure, to attract industries seeking low-carbon supply chains and access to international markets.

Finally, the Silica Zone will focus on the beneficiation and downstream processing of Oman’s high-quality silica resources. Rather than exporting raw silica sand, the emphasis will be on higher-value products such as solar glass, float glass, specialty glass, fibreglass, ferrosilicon, silicon-based materials and potentially solar-grade silicon feedstock.

Leveraging Oman’s abundant high-purity silica reserves, the cluster is expected to support national industrial diversification goals by converting raw minerals into higher-value products serving the construction, automotive, renewable energy and metallurgical sectors. Solar glass and photovoltaic component manufacturing, in particular, could help position Oman within global clean-technology supply chains.

In essence, the proposed Green Park is envisaged as a vertically integrated industrial city that combines minerals processing, energy-transition technologies and advanced manufacturing within a single export-oriented ecosystem.

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