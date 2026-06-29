MUSCAT: Exports of copper concentrate from the Al Washihi-Majaza Copper-Gold Project, located in Al Mudhaibi, reached 62,684 wet metric tonnes (WMT) this past week as mine operator Al Hadeetha Resources marked its 50th export shipment via the Port of Sohar. Across these consignments, actual copper metal totalled 10,988 tonnes, further positioning Oman as a regional producer of this strategically important metal.

According to Alara Resources, the Australian miner holding a 51-per cent stake in the Omani mine operator, the 50th shipment comprised 456 WMT of copper-gold concentrate containing approximately 83 tonnes of copper and 64 ounces of gold.

In a statement, Alara said the milestone reflected the efforts of its Oman-based team and joint venture partners. "With nearly 11,000 tonnes of copper metal shipped to date, we are demonstrating the real and growing value of this asset," Managing Director Atmavireshwar Sthapak said.

The shareholders in Al Hadeetha Resources are Alara Oman Operations Pty Ltd (51 per cent), a wholly owned subsidiary of Alara Resources; Al Hadeetha Investment Services LLC (30 per cent), an Omani investor; and Al Tasnim Infrastructure LLC (19 per cent), part of Oman's Al Tasnim Group.

Production at the mine, Alara said, has rebounded in recent months to exceed the nameplate capacity of its 1 million-tonnes-per-annum concentrator, after operations were significantly affected by unprecedented rainfall in March this year.

"Following the restart, consistent run rates achieved during May and June above nameplate capacity have positioned the Al Washihi-Majaza Project to deliver its strongest financial year performance since inception," the company added.

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