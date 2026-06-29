ADNOC Logistics & Services plc (ADNOC L&S) raised its guidance, forecasting net profit growth in the high 60% range versus previous guidance for mid-to-high teens growth. EBITDA growth is now expected in the high 20% range, up from earlier guidance for mid-to-high single-digit growth.

The company now expects revenue to grow at a low single-digit rate, compared with a previously forecast low-to-mid single-digit decline.

The Abu Dhabi ADX-listed company said the revised outlook reflects year-to-date performance and expectations of sustained market strength through the remainder of the year, particularly in its Shipping segment.

ADNOC L&S, which is 78% owned by state oil producer, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) also reported improved performance in its Offshore Contracting segment, supported by higher material handling volumes within its Integrated Logistics Services Platform (ILSP). Assumptions for the jack-up barge fleet remain unchanged.

The company said its “guidance for capital expenditure, leverage and dividend policy remains unchanged and aligned with its capital allocation framework”.

ADNOC L&S is scheduled to announce its Q2 2026 results on August 11. It added that full-year results are highly dependent on regional dynamics.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com