Arab Finance: Korra Energi has delivered a strong financial performance in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, reflecting its operational efficiency and its ability to achieve sustainable added value, according to a press release.

This growth was driven by key improvements in profitability and cost management indicators, despite ongoing regional and global economic and geopolitical challenges.

Revenues amounted to EGP 1.771 billion at the end of March 2026, compared to EGP 1.783 billion in Q1 2025. This stability was backed by the exceptional performance of the agricultural export sector, whose revenues jumped by 46.9% to EGP 331.1 million.

Korra Energi achieved an annual leap of 42.5% in gross profit, recording EGP 373.035 million during the first three months of 2026, compared to EGP 261.700 million.

Meanwhile, the company’s net profit remained stable near last year's levels, inching down 0.3% to EGP 119.034 million from EGP 119.415 million.

The recently listed company on the EGX welcomed nearly 17,000 shareholders following the launch of its initial public offering (IPO).