Arab Finance: The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA) has signed a cooperation protocol with the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) to expand the base of companies benefiting from financing instruments and markets, as part of efforts to support micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises' (MSMEs) growth and contribution to the national economy, as per a statement.

The initiative comes in line with directives from Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, who also chairs MSMEDA’s board, to strengthen coordination among relevant entities, facilitate access to finance, and expand services available to entrepreneurs and business owners.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid said cooperation among state institutions is important for supporting Egyptian companies and helping them expand into regional and international markets.

He noted that the joint program between MSMEDA and the EGX will include training and awareness initiatives to build companies’ capacities and prepare them for export activities.

The program will also introduce businesses to state-backed digital platforms, including the newly launched foreign trade platform, which provides data on global trade and import activity.

Moreover, Farid highlighted that the initiative aims to raise awareness of capital markets and investment exit mechanisms while encouraging more companies to pursue export opportunities, noting that exports can help businesses generate foreign currency inflows to support growth, while international competitiveness reflects product quality and compliance with global standards.

Meanwhile, the CEO of MSMEDA Basel Rahmy said that the agreement would help companies access financing and investment instruments available through the stock market.

He added that the cooperation aims to prepare companies for listing on the EGX and enable them to access alternative financing channels through implementation and follow-up mechanisms outlined under the protocol.

Rahmy also noted that MSMEDA has become a sponsor and accredited listing agent for small and medium-sized enterprises seeking to join the EGX, allowing it to provide technical and financial support.

Additionally, he mentioned that the agency will continue working with the exchange to promote financial literacy, simplify listing procedures, and support SME growth.

For his part, EGX Chairman Omar Radwan stated that the protocol reflects cooperation between the exchange and MSMEDA to support small and medium-sized enterprises seeking to list on the stock market.

He referred to existing examples of companies that have expanded through capital markets, pointing out that the EGX will continue coordinating with national institutions to help MSMEs benefit from non-banking financing mechanisms and stock market opportunities.