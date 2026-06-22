Egypt - Bassel Rahmy, Chief Executive Officer of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (MSMEDA), said that the strong support the agency receives from the political leadership has contributed to a significant increase in financing volumes.

He noted that productive projects accounted for 30% of total financing in 2025, while funding directed towards industrial projects reached approximately EGP 3bn between January 2022 and April 2026.

Rahmy made these remarks during his participation in the MSME Summit organised by Business Bel Arabi to mark the release of its special report on micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), which examined the opportunities and challenges facing the sector, as well as the importance of encouraging young people to pursue self-employment.

He stressed that the MSME sector is one of the main drivers of Egypt’s economic growth and sustainable development. He also highlighted the importance of increasing investments directed towards this vital sector amid global trends towards financial inclusion and digital transformation.

Furthermore, Rahmy explained that MSMEDA is working to provide a supportive environment for projects of all types, including industrial, agricultural, commercial, and service-based enterprises, while also supporting innovative start-ups and entrepreneurs and encouraging their expansion and growth.

He noted that the agency joined the Ministerial Group for Entrepreneurship, which was restructured earlier this year under the directives of the Prime Minister and MSMEDA Chairperson Mostafa Madbouly. He added that MSMEDA is actively contributing to the group’s work and is currently issuing classification certificates to start-ups, enabling them to benefit from the incentives and advantages offered under the Start-up Charter launched last February.

Moreover, Rahmy said that MSMEDA had previously launched a venture capital financing mechanism for start-ups and innovative companies in partnership with the World Bank Group. The agency has contributed $50m, which has been invested through 15 investment funds, benefiting 170 Egyptian start-ups and helping to create around 48,000 jobs.

Rahmy also said that the agency continues to develop its financing products and introduce new mechanisms tailored to different segments of society and various types of enterprises, particularly productive and industrial projects. This is being achieved through direct financing and an extensive network of intermediary partners, including major banks, financial institutions, and associations.

Rahmy further stressed that MSMEDA places special emphasis on export-oriented projects by providing diverse marketing and export opportunities that have enabled entrepreneurs to secure successful business deals. He added that efforts are underway to expand these services significantly in the coming period.

He also announced that MSMEDA will participate in the Egyptian-Saudi International Franchise Exhibition, scheduled to take place in early July under the patronage of the Prime Minister, with the aim of opening up new investment opportunities for business owners and enhancing their access to successful international franchise models.

Rahmy concluded by affirming that MSMEDA’s strategy extends beyond increasing the number of MSMEs. It also focuses on developing and qualifying these businesses, strengthening their capacity for growth, stability, and long-term sustainability, thereby supporting the national economy and creating more employment opportunities.

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