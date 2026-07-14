Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) showed fluctuations in the prices of several food commodities and vegetables in the Egyptian market on Monday, July 13th.

The price of packaged rice stood at EGP 34.2 per kilogram, increasing by 0.3% daily.

A kilogram of packaged flour decreased by 1.2% to EGP 26.7, while sugar went up by 0.7% to EGP 35.2 per kilogram. Sunflower oil remained relatively stable at EGP 103.4 per kilogram.

As for vegetables, the price of tomatoes went up by 0.3% to EGP 23.1 per kilogram, while the price of potatoes fell by 11.5% to EGP 17.3 per kilogram.